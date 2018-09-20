20 Sep 2018

ADRA Bi-Monthly Progress Report July – August 2018

Report
from Adventist Development and Relief Agency International
Published on 31 Aug 2018
preview
Download PDF (2.48 MB)

Yemen Humanitarian Update, August 2018

The hostilities in Al-Hudaydah governorate continue to intensify, particularly in Ad Durayhimi city, where there are significant casualties. The intensity of the fighting, shelling and airstrikes has prevented ambulance services from reaching this area, which is south of Al-Hudaydah city. Some families have been able to escape to neighboring districts and Al-Hudaydah city. However plenty of families remain trapped in Ad Durayhimi.

Humanitarian actors are trying to evacuate wounded people from Ad Durayhimi. Overall, more than 50,800 households (355,600 individuals) have been displaced by the ongoing conflict in Al-Hudaydah.
On August 9, an airstrike in Sa’ada governorate struck a bus in a market area, which killed 46 people and injured 75 others. Most of those who died were children aged 10 to 13 years. Along with the UN Secretary General and humanitarian agencies, ADRA condemned this attack.

Between March 2015 and June 2018, UNICEF estimates that 2,398 children have been killed and 3,652 children have been maimed because of the war in Yemen.

According to UN OCHA, more than 7.4 million people in need are located in areas with significant access constraints. Out of this, 1.4 million people are located in high access severity levels, a 200,000 increase from February 2018.

The current complexities in Yemen are compounded by the depreciation of the Yemeni Riyal. In August 2018, exchange companies in Sana’a city bought 1 USD at a rate of 560 YER, which marks the lowest recorded rate.

Consequently, commercial goods are rising, thus, exacerbating the needs and living conditions of those already affected by the war.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.