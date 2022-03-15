Aden: Chairman of Tamdeen Youth Meets Minister of Civil Service and Insurance [EN/AR]

During today's meeting in Aden with the Minister of Civil Service and Insurance, Dr. Abdul Nasser Ahmed Al Wali, Mr. Hussein Al Suhaily, Chairman of Tamdeen Youth Foundation, and Coordinator of the Humanitarian Action Localization and Economic Recovery Initiatives, emphasized the role of the civil service in achieving recovery, development and advancement of society. They discussed TYF's initiative to coordinate the vision of civil society organizations, the government and the private sector on economic recovery, the importance of administrative reform, and the reconsideration of the public service in addressing economic issues, poverty reduction and job creation.

Al Suhaily highlighted the extent of the challenges faced by the civil service and the willingness of civil society to assist the Ministry in implementing its strategic plan and programs aimed at addressing accumulated job imbalances and eliminating duplication, by assessing needs, providing training and building institutional capacity, thereby helping to promote management, accountability and transparency systems in the public sector.

The Minister, in turn, welcomed the efforts of Tamdeen Youth Foundation, and emphasized that civil society organizations and the private sector are partners of the government in addressing poverty, unemployment, job creation, and economic empowerment for youth.

He stressed that the civil service is continuing to improve human resources, combat imbalances in duplication and job inflation, and refer to safe and decent retirement in accordance with the rules of legal entitlement.

This meeting was attended by TYF's Economic Empowerment Program Manager, Mr. Nashwan Al Qubati, its Consultant, Mr. Ahmed Saeed Al Wahsh, and its Liaison Officer Dr. Nadine Abdulkader.