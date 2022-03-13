Aden: Al Suhaily Discusses Partnership between Government and Civil Society Organizations with Minister Al Soqatri [EN/AR]

Today in Aden, Mr. Hussein Al Suhaily, Chairman of Tamdeen Youth Foundation, and Coordinator of the Humanitarian Action Localization and Economic Recovery Initiatives in Yemen, met with the Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Fisheries, Major General Salem Abdullah Al Soqatri, and discussed mechanisms of cooperation and coordination between civil society organizations and the Ministry to promote the agricultural and fisheries.

At the meeting, Al Suhaily pointed out that the food security crisis, the humanitarian situation, and the deterioration of people's living situation need to be taken seriously. They also require a partnership between the Government, the private sector and civil society organizations to recover productive sectors, agree on a program of action to assess needs, set priorities, mobilize resources to rehabilitate agricultural and fish infrastructure, expand the financing of SMEs for farmers and fishermen, and develop value chains for local products.

H.E the Minister, for his part, expressed his pleasure with the role played by TYF for coordination and integration between local organizations and the government for economic recovery, and the linkage between humanitarian and development action.

"All facilities are provided to come up with a constructive action plan and partnership to overcome challenges in the agriculture, irrigation and fish sectors, contribute to economic development, create jobs and alleviate poverty."

This meeting was attended by Deputy Executive Director of the Agricultural and Fisheries Production Promotion Fund, Dr. Musaed Al Qataibi, Technical Adviser to Minister Eng. Ahmed Saeed Al Wahsh, TYF's Economic Empowerment Program Manager Mr. Nashwan Al Qubati, and Mr. Saddam Hadden, for RDP Foundation.