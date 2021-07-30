Acting head of the UN Special Envoy's office for Yemen (OSESGY) concludes visit to Riyadh

Amman, 30 July 2021 - The Acting Head of OSESGY, Muin Shreim has concluded yesterday a two-day visit to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during which he met with Yemeni Vice President Ali Mohsen and Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek as well as other senior Yemeni officials. He also met with US Special Envoy Timothy Lenderking and other diplomats working on the Yemeni file.

Mr. Shreim discussed the urgent need to agree on cessation of all forms of military operations in Yemen and across the border. He reiterated the importance of taking urgent humanitarian and economic measures to alleviate the suffering of the people of Yemen that would create a conducive environment to resume the long-awaited inclusive and Yemeni-led political process under the UN auspices.

“This is key to reduce threats to civilians, alleviate the dire humanitarian situation and pave the way for sustainable, comprehensive and just peace and for reconciliation and recovery in Yemen” Mr. Shreim said.

He also discussed the urgent need to eliminate all obstacles to enable the Government of Yemen to return to Aden and carry out its functions as soon as possible, in accordance with the Riyadh Agreement.