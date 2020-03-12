ACTED signs new Principal Agreement for programming in Yemen

Sana’a, 12th March 2020 - ACTED in Yemen welcomes that our new Principal Agreement has been signed and approved by the Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Coordination. This will help to ensure the delivery of life-saving aid in country, supporting the most vulnerable populations in need.

Following a number of other international non-governmental organisations signing Agreements in the last days, this shows a very positive sign of faith, trust and partnership.

Since 2012, ACTED has been implementing programmes focusing on displacement-affected communities, emergency response and the transition to recovery, and resilience-building, supporting over 300,000 Yemeni people. In 2020, ACTED will expand this response by launching a new 20 million EUR displacement-focused project with CARE, DRC, IRC, NRC and Search for Common Ground, in Dhamar and Lahj.

Press contact

Sana’a: Robert Simpson, Country Director,

robert.simpson@acted.org, + 967 716 504 731