Access to health care and medical facilities

The health system in Yemen has been extremely weakened after six years of protracted conflict. About half of the health facilities in country is out of service while many of the functioning centers have very limited capacities. Most of the population lack access to health care due to destruction of the health facilities in their areas or due to lack of financial resources. The availability of health workers in the health facilities is largely dependent on incentives offered by the humanitarian actors to sustain the health services for the population. Any new health crisis adds further strain to the already over stretched and under capacitated health facilities.

Covid-19

Yemen has faced a series of disease outbreaks over recent years, including cholera, diphtheria, and currently, the Covid-19 pandemic, putting the country's health care system, already strained by years of underinvestment and lack of supplies and equipment for life support, in disarray. Health workers have also faced irregular payments, staffing shortages, and prolonged stress. In addition, many facilities have been damaged, destroyed, or are no longer functional.

More waves of Covid-19 will further exacerbate the humanitarian situation and will add further strain on the already exhausted health staff members and under-equipped health facilities to deal with an increase of Covid-19 patients who would require specialized Covid-19 health care.