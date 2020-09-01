Access to Basic Needs in Yemen: Scenarios - Possible developments affecting Yemenis’ access to basic needs and services in 2020 (August 2020)

Possible developments affecting Yemenis' access to basic needs

More than five years of war have pushed millions of Yemenis into increasingly desperate coping mechanisms. Conflict, spread of diseases, economic crisis, and the breakdown of institutions are driving high levels of humanitarian need.

The following scenarios describe situations that could occur in the coming six months and are designed to highlight the possible impacts and humanitarian consequences associated with each scenario:

Conflict decreases amid a rise in COVID19 casualties and economic deterioration Continuing conflict with periodic escalation, COVID-19 cases continue while the economy declines slowly Conflict intensifies as peace initiatives fail, fuelling the spread of COVID-19 and economic collapse Fragile ceasefire sets the foundation for a slow recovery and improved response to COVID-19

The aim is to support strategic planning, create awareness, and promote preparedness activities. The timeframe is until December 2020.