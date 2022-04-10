ACAPS Thematic report - Yemen: Al Hodeidah fuel import and fuel price modelling, 04 April 2022

Since March 2019, there have been five significant disruptions at Al Hodeidah port, which have reduced fuel imports into Al Hodeidah by an average of 70%.

In June 2020, the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen (IRG) suspended fuel imports through Al Hodeidah port. Barring a brief three-month hiatus between October and December 2020, IRG has since permitted only limited and occasional commercial fuel imports via Al Hodeidah.

In April 2022, the DFA and the Saudi-led coalition agreed a two-month nationwide truce (Reuters 01/04/2022). The deal includes allowing fuel ships to enter Al Hodeidah port and offers a key opportunity for the reduction of commercial fuel prices in DFA controlled areas.

The reduction of direct commercial fuel imports via Al Hodeidah has not led to a fuel supply shortage in areas under the control of the de-facto authority (DFA) in the north of Yemen (also known as the Houthis), even though the port provided almost half of monthly fuel import volumes to the country. Shortages of fuel are often caused by managed rationing in DFA areas rather than reduced availability. In-country supply chains have been able to quickly adjust with fuel being trucked overland from nonDFA areas in order to access the more lucrative market in DFA areas. The strategy that IRG adopted and market response have resulted in recurring disruption to local fuel supplies in IRG areas.

The IRG continues to benefit financially from the additional fuel import taxes and customs applied to the increased volumes of fuel entering via seaports located in non-DFA areas, namely Aden and Mukalla. Meanwhile, the DFA generates revenue through customs fees that would normally be applied at Al Hodeidah but are now being applied against fuel trucks that enter DFA areas overland, in addition to revenue generated from domestic fuel sales.

The current Ukraine crisis has significantly impacted international oil prices. The fuel price modelling within this report does take into account the international oil price, however numbers may vary depending on price fluctuations. Regardless of fluctuations in the international oil price, fuel disruptions at Hodeidah port has a significant impact on DFA commercial market fuel prices.