ACAPS Thematic report: Social impact monitoring report: October - December 2021 (08 February 2022)

CONTEXTUAL ISSUES CAUSING NEGATIVE SOCIAL IMPACTS

A review of the data reveals that prolonged conflict, decreasing purchasing power, and shrinking civic space were key drivers of humanitarian needs in October–December 2021. These factors affected everyone to a degree, but they were more acutely felt by specific categories of people. Such categories include IDPs, public sector employees, people with limited financial resources, women, children, fisherfolk, and journalists. Nonetheless, there were others who experienced some improvements in their conditions; Yemeni migrants were able to adhere to COVID-19 travel requirements by Saudi Arabia, while African migrants were able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine (IOM 15/12/2021).

In October–December, spikes in conflict were observed, mainly in Al Hodeidah, Al Jawf, Marib, and Shabwah, between the Internationally Recognized Government (IRG) and the de-facto authority (DFA) in the north of Yemen (also known as the Houthis) (CIMP data accessed 10/01/2022; ACLED accessed 24/01/2022). During this period, over 69,000 people were displaced because of conflict – 64% of them within Marib governorate (IOM accessed 12/01/2022). In southern Al Hodeidah, a stretch of the main commercial road used to transport goods north from Aden remains closed because of shifting frontlines. This closure will likely raise food prices as a result of increased transportation costs caused by rough terrain and checkpoints (FEWS NET 06/01/2022).

During this period, civil unrest continued but at a lower level than previous months, particularly when compared to the surge of protests in September 2021 (ACLED accessed 24/01/2022). The situation calmed down significantly in December, mainly following the appreciation of the Yemeni rial (YER) in IRG areas resulting from changes in senior management and directors at the Aden branch of the Central Bank of Yemen. As at 27 December 2021, the local currency had appreciated to YER 800 per USD 1 (FEWS NET 06/01/2022; YETI accessed 10/01/2022). While this provided some relief to struggling households, reduced purchasing power remains a significant issue. Households continue to feel the impact of the local currency depreciation between August–November 2021 and the related adjustments made to household budgets.

Religious repression and a shrinking civic space continue to impact lives and wellbeing, particularly for women, girls, and journalists.

While reported COVID19 cases have decreased in IRG areas since the peak of the third wave in September, underreporting remains a concern given the limited testing capacity in most parts of the country and the general absence of reporting in DFA areas.

This edition of the Social Impact Monitoring Report (October–December) highlights two themes:

• spikes in conflict on the west coast and in Marib and its associated impacts on people

• decreasing purchasing power across Yemen