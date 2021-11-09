ACAPS Thematic report: Social impact monitoring report: July - September 2021 (05 November 2021)

CONTEXTUAL ISSUES CAUSING NEGATIVE SOCIAL IMPACTS

The key drivers of humanitarian need over July–September 2021 were civil unrest, conflict, decreasing purchasing power, shrinking civic space, and religious repression. These factors affected all people to a degree but were more acutely felt by specific categories. Such categories include women, children, the unemployed, public sector employees, people with limited financial resources, particular Islamic sects, and people who perform traditionally stigmatised tasks associated with low status groups (especially musicians).

In July–September, conflict increased between the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen (IRG) and the de-facto authority (DFA) in the north of Yemen (also known as the Houthis), mainly in Al Bayda, Marib, and Shabwah, displacing over 13,000 people (70% of whom were from and within Marib). In September, increased conflict in Marib displaced many, with some already twice or thrice displaced beforehand. The resources of households became increasingly depleted with every move. The trend of multiple displacements was not observed earlier in the conflict, raising concerns over the limited resources households have at their disposal, the cost of displacement, and increasing vulnerability as people end up staying close to active conflict because of limited capacities to move away from it.

Protests sparked by worsening economic and living conditions and the corresponding response of the authorities were the main social impact concerns in areas controlled by the IRG and the Southern Transitional Council (STC). These protests had been taking place since January 2021 and increased in intensity in September, limiting mobility and access to income, goods, and services. As the civil unrest continues, protests are becoming increasingly widespread and more violent.

The exchange rate reached YER 1,166 per USD 1 in areas under IRG control by the end of September, leading to continued price increases and lower purchasing power. This affected people with low or irregular income the most. In DFA-controlled areas, the exchange rate remained stable, and there was less impact on purchasing power compared to southern regions. Shrinking civic space and religious repression are increasing, directly affecting women and girls, as well as those from Islamic sects, musicians, and children.

This edition of the Social Impact Monitoring Report (July–September) highlights three themes: