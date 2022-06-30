ACAPS Thematic report: Social impact monitoring report: January - March 2022 (29 June 2022)

CONTEXTUAL ISSUES CAUSING NEGATIVE SOCIAL IMPACTS

The Social Impact Monitoring Project (SIMP) report is scheduled to be produced quarterly in 2022. With the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen (IRG) and the de-facto authority (DFA) in the north of Yemen (also known as the Houthis) agreeing on a truce starting 2 April, the first two editions of the 2022 SIMP reports covering the first six months of the year will mirror each other. They will focus on three themes that emerged from a review of available data across the first three months of 2022. This approach is intended to compare the impact of these themes on people before and during the truce.

The three highlighted themes are:

• conflict and its associated impacts (across the country)

• cultural and religious control (in DFA-controlled areas)

• decreasing purchasing power (across the country)