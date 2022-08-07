ACAPS Thematic report: Social impact monitoring report: April - June 2022 (3 August 2022)

CONTEXTUAL ISSUES CAUSING NEGATIVE SOCIAL IMPACTS

The Social Impact Monitoring Project (SIMP) report has been scheduled to be produced quarterly in 2022. The first two editions of the year are intended to mirror each other to consider the impact of the truce between the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen (IRG) and the de-facto authority (DFA) in the north of Yemen (also known as the Houthis). The truce commenced on 2 April 2022 initially for two months before being extended for another two months until 2 August. Both editions focus on the three themes that emerged from a review of available data across the first six months of 2022. This approach is to compare the impact of the themes on people before and during the truce.

About the report

The SIMP report identifies events and themes emerging from information on Yemen between April–June 2022 that have had or are likely to have a social impact. The product uses a general definition of social impact, which is the effect on people and communities of a specific action or event or the lack of action to intervene in a situation. Themes were chosen based on the considered significance of their impact (or potential impact) on people as already observed and through time. The report aims to support the understanding of the groups and categories of people in Yemen facing the greatest challenges in meeting needs and those most vulnerable to protection concerns.

Limitations

There is limited information available, specifically related to the impact of the conflict on groups and categories of people identified as vulnerable. The nature of available information, which is mainly qualitative, also makes it difficult to compare and aggregate data on a continuous and countrywide basis. ACAPS has confidence that the approach used to monitor and analyse events likely to have a social impact provides a structured way of improving the understanding of social impact within these constraints.

Methodology

The analysis presented in this report is based on: