ACAPS Briefing Note: Yemen - Heavy rainfall and flash floods (23 April 2020)

OVERVIEW

Heavy rains since April 13 led to flooding, displacement, severe infrastructure damage and casualties across Yemen. 14 governorates were affected. Sana’a city, Sana’a, Ma’rib, Aden, and Lahj governorates reported the most significant impact.

The floods have damaged civilian infrastructure: roads, bridges, electricity, and water networks. Preliminary information indicates at least 100,000 people were affected across the country between 13 and 21 April, with at least 15 deaths and 89 injuries reported. At least 7,000 people have been displaced. These numbers are likely to increase as humanitarian actors assess the impact.