5,200 Yemenis benefit from new deep water well

ADEN, YEMEN, January 13, 2022 — Baitulmaal, a Dallas-based international humanitarian nonprofit, recently completed the construction of a deep water well in the Ma’asher camp that provides clean, safe water to 5,200 Yemenis.

The deep water well supplies potable water to approximately 600 displaced and vulnerable families in the Marib governorate. According to Elizabeth Sohail, program manager at Baitulmaal, this area of Yemen suffers from water scarcity, aging infrastructure and other harmful impacts of war and extreme poverty.

“This camp has seen an influx of newly displaced people, and access to water has been a major challenge,” Sohail said. “This new deep water well provides clean, piped water and can potentially improve the overall health of struggling Yemenis.”

In 2000, the World Bank stated that Yemen was experiencing a “dire and worsening water situation.” Since then, conflict, climate change, a cholera epidemic and a global pandemic have left the country’s residents, many of whom are internally displaced, increasingly vulnerable. According to the UN, over 80 percent of the population relies on humanitarian aid, and more than half of the population does not have access to clean water.

Since 2018, Baitulmaal has sent over $10.6 million in aid that provided meals, antibiotics, medical supplies, winter relief, water, hygiene kits and COVID-19 assistance to Yemen. If you would like to learn more or contribute to the emergency aid programs at Baitulmaal, please visit their website at baitulmaal.org.

Baitulmaal is an international humanitarian nonprofit that provides life-saving, life-sustaining and life-enriching aid to people in need around the world. With headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the charity has offices and representatives in: Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; Nairobi, Kenya; Mogadishu, Somalia; Amman and Al Ramtha, Jordan; and Karachi, Pakistan.