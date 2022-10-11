2022 Third Quarterly Meeting for Members of the Localization and Optimization of Response Mechanisms Initiative in Yemen [EN/AR]

AR

Members of the Civil Society Organizations Initiative to Localize and Optimize Humanitarian Response Mechanisms in Yemen held the 2022 third quarterly meeting, to discuss developments of the most important achievements over the past three months, and the next steps towards further Localization with all humanitarian partners and stakeholders.

At the virtual meeting, with the participation of Ms. Iman Ismail, Regional Representative of the International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA), Director of the Initiative at Tamdeen Youth Foundation, Mr. Abdulqawi Hajeb, welcomed members from the active local organizations, and gave a brief presentation of the initiative, its objectives and aspects.

A summary of the most significant achievements during the previous period and the next period's plan was then presented, highlighting the difficulties and challenges, and discussion with members on recommendations and suggestions.

Hajeb also briefed the meeting participants on the networking participation of the initiative members and how to organize and benefit from it in order to serve the initiative and its members, in addition to the importance of this to stakeholders to develop a national strategy to localize humanitarian action in Yemen, and prepare an advocacy plan and a program for the coming period.

The discussion was opened up for members to review the progress of the previous quarter's plan of achievement, agree on the plan of activities for the last quarter of this year and suggest solutions to challenges and difficulties.

Participants in the meeting:

Organization name: