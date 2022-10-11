Yemen

2022 Third Quarterly Meeting for Members of the Localization and Optimization of Response Mechanisms Initiative in Yemen [EN/AR]

Members of the Civil Society Organizations Initiative to Localize and Optimize Humanitarian Response Mechanisms in Yemen held the 2022 third quarterly meeting, to discuss developments of the most important achievements over the past three months, and the next steps towards further Localization with all humanitarian partners and stakeholders.

At the virtual meeting, with the participation of Ms. Iman Ismail, Regional Representative of the International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA), Director of the Initiative at Tamdeen Youth Foundation, Mr. Abdulqawi Hajeb, welcomed members from the active local organizations, and gave a brief presentation of the initiative, its objectives and aspects.

A summary of the most significant achievements during the previous period and the next period's plan was then presented, highlighting the difficulties and challenges, and discussion with members on recommendations and suggestions.

Hajeb also briefed the meeting participants on the networking participation of the initiative members and how to organize and benefit from it in order to serve the initiative and its members, in addition to the importance of this to stakeholders to develop a national strategy to localize humanitarian action in Yemen, and prepare an advocacy plan and a program for the coming period.

The discussion was opened up for members to review the progress of the previous quarter's plan of achievement, agree on the plan of activities for the last quarter of this year and suggest solutions to challenges and difficulties.

Participants in the meeting:
Organization name:

  1. Iman Ismail
    International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA)

  2. Hussein Al Suhaily
    Tamdeen Youth Foundation

  3. Abdulqawi Hajeb
    Tamdeen Youth Foundation

  4. Abdurrahman Sanah
    Democracy School

  5. Amani Al Qumaim
    Life Makers Meeting Place Organization

  6. Badr Addin Al Fahd
    Tamdeen Youth Foundation

  7. Bashir Ali Saifan
    Qudrah Organization for Sustainable Development

  8. Ghalib Al Banna
    Field Medical Foundation

  9. Hanna Karamah Subaih
    Basma Foundation for Child Development and Woman

  10. Ibrahim Al Hababi
    Qudrah Organization for Sustainable Development

  11. Ibrahim Mohammed
    Medical Mercy Foundation

  12. Mona Al Hammadi
    Nabd Development and Evolution Organization

  13. Nabeel Al Abasi
    Neda'a Foundation for Development

  14. Othman Al Qetwi
    Yemeni Development Network for NGOs

  15. Salah Addin Al Futaihi
    Abs Development Organization for Woman and Child

  16. Seba Al Hakeemi
    Itar Foundation

  17. Adel Shali
    Hajjah Cultural Developmental Foundation

  18. Ammar Al Ashwal
    Tamdeen Youth Foundation

  19. Hind Nasser
    Ramz Development Foundation

