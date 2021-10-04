2021 YHF and CERF funding to Yemen (4 October 2021)

As of September 2021, the Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF) and the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) have jointly provided nearly US$95.9 million for life-saving assistance in Yemen this year. This funding was allocated through a CERF Rapid Response (RR) allocation in May, followed by a YHF Standard and Reserve Allocation launched in June and August, respectively. These YHF and CERF funds enable partners to provide life-saving services to some 10.2 million people in need, including in some of the hardest to reach areas. This pooled funding represents 4.6 per cent of the total funding contributed to the 2021 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) by mid-September. Of the $95.9 million allocated, $46.2 million (48 per cent) went to NGOs and the Red Crescent Society.

YHF and CERF funding was jointly prioritized and allocated in a complementary manner. In May, the CERF RR allocation of nearly $40 million went to UN agencies and partners in response to large-scale displacement and further deterioration of living conditions of already displaced populations in Al Jawf and Ma’rib governorates. It aimed to enable an immediate scale-up of the response capacity through the provision of air transport and logistics support for humanitarian partners, and the delivery of life-saving, multi-sectoral services for over 768,000 people in need.

CERF funding supported UN agencies’ Shelter/ Non-Food Item (NFI) assistance for vulnerable displaced families in Ma’rib Governorate, the provision of emergency reproductive health services, and rapid response mechanism (RRM) support for the most vulnerable people in the two governorates, among other interventions.

Illustrating the complementarity of the two funds, the YHF first Standard Allocation of $50.5 million in June provided critical funding for 1.95 million people in need across 16 governorates, of which $7.1 million was specifically allocated to support more than 290,000 people in need in Ma’rib and Al Jawf governorates. This YHF funding supports, for example, NGO partners’ life-saving shelter assistance, NFI distribution, the provision of rental subsidies to vulnerable displaced persons as well as minority groups, and gender-based violence prevention and response interventions.

In total, nearly 50 per cent of the joint CERF-YHF allocations are supporting the humanitarian response in Ma’rib and Al Jawf governorates.

In August, a further $5.4 million was allocated through the YHF first Reserve Allocation to support UNICEF and WHO in mitigating the negative impacts of the prevailing fuel crisis on critical water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and health interventions in 20 governorates across Yemen.