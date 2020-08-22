2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan - End of Year Report (June 2020)

In 2019, Yemen remained the world’s worst humanitarian crisis with 24 million people or 80 per cent of the population in need of some form of assistance. Humanitarian partners managed one of the fastest and largest scale-ups in recent UN history to address this crisis, making notable achievements and reaching an average of 13.7 million people each month, despite an increasingly difficult operating environment.

This report presents the achievements by the humanitarian community against the objectives and targets in the 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP). It highlights progress made by clusters against the strategic objectives outlined in the YHRP and the impact of each cluster response, based on a standardized methodology. It also details response gaps and the evolving humanitarian situation in Yemen.

The report builds on monitoring information collected every month and an end-of-year analysis of humanitarian needs and priorities. Further information is available at: Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan and Response Monitoring

Dashboard.