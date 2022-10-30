12,335 IDP families benefit from distribution of food baskets, hygiene kits and kitchen utensils [EN/AR]

The internally displaced people (IDPs) are among the groups most affected by the ongoing conflict in Yemen, estimated at 4.3 million people, 77% of whom are women and children, and 60% of them reside in Marib Governorate, according to UN data.

Displacement further erodes people's resilience, increases vulnerabilities of IDPs who face more difficult challenges in all aspects, rises humanitarian needs and deteriorates the economy and services.

In response, HUMAN ACCESS in Marib governorate distributed food baskets, hygiene kits, and kitchen utensils through various projects during the month of September 2022, with the support of several donors, benefiting 12,335 displaced families.

Food baskets were distributed to 1,000 displaced families, consisting of (25 kg of flour, 10 kg of rice, 5 kg of sugar, 4 liters of oil, and 12 cans of legumes) through the food baskets distribution project, funded by Diyanet Turkey.

25 displaced families benefited from urgent relief for the affected families, while 3,780 displaced families benefited from food baskets provided through the emergency relief project for affected families in Yemen, funded by Muslim Aid organization.

Moreover, 1018 hygiene kits were distributed for a period of six months through the Emergency Relief Project for Affected Families in Yemen, with the support of Muslim Aid. Each bag contains (2.5 kg of soap powder + 400ml Jell soap + 1 body towel + 3 packs of towels + 2 combs).

In addition, with the support of Muslim Aid, 450 units were distributed through the Emergency Relief Project for the Affected Families in Yemen, where each unit contains kitchen utensils consisting of (1 medium-size saucepan + 1 small saucepan + 6 dishes + 1 tea kettle + 6 spoons + 6 bowls + 2 knives + 6 tea cups + 2 water bowls + 1 scoop).

Furthermore, through the small food baskets project for a period of 6 months, funded by Muslim Aid, food baskets were distributed, benefiting 6000 displaced families, as each basket contains (1.5 liters of cooking oil, 3 kg of sugar, 5 kg of rice, 1 kg of salt, 2 kg meat or two chickens).

Through these humanitarian interventions, HUMAN ACCESS has contributed to raising the level of recovery for the displaced beneficiaries, and brought hope to thousands of IDP families in Marib, which is facing one of the worst humanitarian tragedies in the world.