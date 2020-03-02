World

Zurich Flood Resilience Alliance Global Partnership – Local Actions

Floods affect more people globally than any other type of natural hazard. In the last ten years alone, floods have affected over 734 million people. Moreover, as a result of climate change, both the number of floods and their impact on affected communities are expected to increase dramatically.

In 2018, IFRC, Zurich Insurance and a combination of non-governmental and research organizations formed a fiver year partnership called the Zurich Flood Resilience Alliance. Its long-term vision is that floods will have no negative impact on the ability of people and businesses to thrive.

