Zeroing in on Malaria Elimination: Final report of the E-2020 initiative

E-2020 initiative: a brief overview

The WHO Global technical strategy for malaria 2016–2030, endorsed by the World Health Assembly in May 2015, is designed to guide and support all malaria-affected countries as they work to reduce and eliminate the human suffering caused by the world’s deadliest mosquito-borne disease.

The strategy sets ambitious targets aimed at dramatically lowering the global malaria burden over a 15-year period, with milestones at each fiveyear mark to track progress (see table below). A key milestone for 2020 is the elimination of malaria in at least 10 countries that had the disease in 2015.

In 2016, WHO identified a group of 21 countries across five regions with the potential to reach this milestone. Countries were selected based on an analysis that considered the likelihood of elimination across three key criteria: trends in malaria case incidence between 2000 and 2014; declared malaria elimination objectives of affected countries; informed opinions of WHO experts in the field.

Through the E-2020 initiative, launched in 2017, WHO supported these 21 countries in their efforts to achieve zero indigenous cases of malaria within the 2020 timeline. While some countries did not meet the 2020 elimination goal, they remain committed to ridding their populations of the last vestiges of this disease.