18 Jun 2018

Zero Hunger: overcoming the odds, June 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 18 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.14 MB)

This 2-pager is an overview of the role WFP plays in the humanitarian world and includes a review of our 2017 achievements.

As conflicts rage, mass hunger is staging a harrowing comeback. Through escalating emergencies and tight finances, we hold fast to the dream of a hunger-free future.

A deep field organization, we continue to save lives and change lives. we lead the world in frontline food assistance; fight for better nutrition; and strengthen communities to brave shock and disaster.

In 2017, we remained true to our role: a robust humanitarian arm of the United Nations and the main agency combating hunger around the globe. Our reach, expertise and the trust of our donors allowed us to:

• provide food assistance to 91.4 million people in 83 nations
• have a daily 5,000 trucks, 92 planes and 20 ships on the move to keep hunger at bay
• battle emergencies in 15 countries and regions
• help avert famine across vast swathes of sub•Saharan Africa
• offer school meals and take-home food to 18.3 million children
• distribute cash assistance to 19.2 million people - including refugees, the displaced and the furthest behind
• train 60,000 government officials to meet their citizens' food and nutrition needs
• bring in USS6 billion in funding - a record amount, but still nearly US$4 billion short of requirements

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.