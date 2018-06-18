Zero Hunger: overcoming the odds, June 2018

This 2-pager is an overview of the role WFP plays in the humanitarian world and includes a review of our 2017 achievements.

As conflicts rage, mass hunger is staging a harrowing comeback. Through escalating emergencies and tight finances, we hold fast to the dream of a hunger-free future.

A deep field organization, we continue to save lives and change lives. we lead the world in frontline food assistance; fight for better nutrition; and strengthen communities to brave shock and disaster.

In 2017, we remained true to our role: a robust humanitarian arm of the United Nations and the main agency combating hunger around the globe. Our reach, expertise and the trust of our donors allowed us to:

• provide food assistance to 91.4 million people in 83 nations

• have a daily 5,000 trucks, 92 planes and 20 ships on the move to keep hunger at bay

• battle emergencies in 15 countries and regions

• help avert famine across vast swathes of sub•Saharan Africa

• offer school meals and take-home food to 18.3 million children

• distribute cash assistance to 19.2 million people - including refugees, the displaced and the furthest behind

• train 60,000 government officials to meet their citizens' food and nutrition needs

• bring in USS6 billion in funding - a record amount, but still nearly US$4 billion short of requirements