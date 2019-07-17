17 Jul 2019

Youth and Peacebuilding: Key insights and lessons from a global online consultation (June 2019)

Report
from Peace Direct
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.64 MB)Full Report
preview
Download PDF (440.29 KB)Executive Summary

Young peacebuilders around the world are charting creative and innovative ways to assert their voices, thus contributing to shaping an inclusive culture for diverse youth constituencies in peacebuilding processes.

Drawing on a three-day online consultation organised by Peace Direct and United Network of Young (UNOY) Peacebuilders in April 2019 with local peacebuilders from across the world, this report shares key insights and policy recommendations to enhance youth inclusion in peacebuilding processes in light of young peacebuilders’ needs and aspirations to transform their respective contexts.

The full report as well as an executive summary with a summary of key findings and recommendations from the consultation are available below.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.