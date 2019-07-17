Youth and Peacebuilding: Key insights and lessons from a global online consultation (June 2019)

Young peacebuilders around the world are charting creative and innovative ways to assert their voices, thus contributing to shaping an inclusive culture for diverse youth constituencies in peacebuilding processes.

Drawing on a three-day online consultation organised by Peace Direct and United Network of Young (UNOY) Peacebuilders in April 2019 with local peacebuilders from across the world, this report shares key insights and policy recommendations to enhance youth inclusion in peacebuilding processes in light of young peacebuilders’ needs and aspirations to transform their respective contexts.

The full report as well as an executive summary with a summary of key findings and recommendations from the consultation are available below.