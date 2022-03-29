Youth and peace and security - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2022/220) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Summary

Young people have faced unprecedented challenges in the past two years owing to multiple crises: the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, climate change, violence and armed conflict, and their compounded effects. However, the mobilization of young people for peace, social justice, climate action and equality remained unfaltering and critical to the peaceful development of societies. Young women and men have continued to drive peace even though the impact of the pandemic has reinforced barriers and created new challenges for their meaningful participation in peace and security processes. The safety, security and protection of young people has not improved: shrinking civic spaces, coupled with the impact of armed conflicts and the pandemic, have led to acute protection challenges requiring urgent action. Young people – young women in particular – are at risk of being left behind in terms of education, economic opportunities, health and social protection during a crucial stage of their lives. Inclusive partnerships with young peacebuilders are crucial to the youth and peace and security agenda and should be prioritized by all partners. Preventive efforts can only be effective if use is made of the capacities, perspectives, contextual knowledge and creativity of diverse groups of young people. The institutionalization of the agenda has noticeably accelerated since the first report on youth and peace and security (S/2020/167), yet profound challenges persist that concern meaningful participation of young people in decision-making and financing for peacebuilding this is led by and inclusive of young people.