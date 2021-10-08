Your Guide to Protection Case Management [Field-Test Version]

INTRODUCTION

WHY IS PROTECTION CASE MANAGEMENT IMPORTANT?

In the context of protracted and acute crises, State, community and family support is often disrupted. This removes important layers of protection from people, leaving them unable to exercise their rights and live in safety and with dignity. People most at risk of rights violations may frequently be less visible to the humanitarian community, may feel stripped of dignity and control, feel fearful or unable to report incidents of violence or discrimination, and require support to build relationships and establish control over their lives. Conventional models of assistance can result in people most at risk falling through the cracks and not receiving the tailored support that they require to recover and rebuild their lives.

There is growing recognition that case management, a social work model which has been used to support survivors of sexual and gender-based violence and children at risk, can also be effective in supporting people facing other forms of rights violations. Protection case management aims to support people facing challenging social realities as a result of rights violations and help them to find targeted and sustainable solutions.

Protection case management is an integral life-saving protection response for people at heightened risk in emergency and post-emergency, in camp and out of camp, refugee and internal displacement situations. It provides critical support for their recovery, healing and wellbeing, enhancing their own protective capacities and rebuilding social networks in their homes and communities.

Protection case management should be seen as an important step toward achieving UNHCR’s mandated commitment to support refugees, internally displaced persons (IDP) and other persons of concern in finding durable solutions by enabling their selfprotection and self-reliance mechanisms pending a longer-term solution.8 It is one of the core components of UNHCRs broader protection response, all of which must be appropriately connected and coordinated.

Local and civil society organisations are key sources of protection and are often the first responders to rights violations in crises. Working with them, as well as providing complementary alternative support to existing systems, will be integral to building sustainable and context-appropriate case management services in line with the New Ways of Working and Localisation agenda.

WHAT IS THE AIM OF THESE GUIDELINES?

The intention of these guidelines is to help protection case management staff to recognise and to support people at heightened risk of rights violations and who require support to find their own solutions through a process of informed and supported decision-making. These guidelines emphasize the importance that we shift - as a sector and industry - from charity-based models that treat affected populations as people in need of help, to rights-based approaches that recognize affected populations as rights-holders who must be empowered to become active drivers in the realisation of their rights. Through this framework, we work with individuals through a client-centred approach to support their full and effective participation through the case management process.

The objectives of these guidelines are:

• Guidance: To provide practical operational guidance for local and international humanitarian staff looking to start up or continue to provide protection case management services, as well as for protection cluster coordinators, head of protection units and donors looking to manage or fund protection case management interventions.

• Accountability: To promote accountability across organisations and clusters to adhere to the minimum standards required for quality service provision. This includes promoting a consistent, contextualised and standardised approach to delivering protection case management services.

• Client-centred: To promote the design and delivery of services in a collaborative way which encourages the client to guide the direction of the case management process, with a specific focus on the client’s strengths and ultimately empowering them to reach their goals.

These guidelines are complementary to and build on the learning from inter-agency standards and guidelines for sexual gender-based violence and child protection case management and are aligned to mental health and psychosocial support case management approaches.