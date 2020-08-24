Suggestions for understanding the unique needs, vulnerabilities and capabilities of young Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Intersex and Questioning/queer people during the COVID-19 outbreak.

To address the exclusion of all vulnerable children and girls in society, it’s important to understand the unique needs, vulnerabilities and capabilities of young Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Intersex and Questioning/queer people during the COVID-19 outbreak.

This infographic highlights some of the issues young LGBTIQ+ people may face during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please see the Plan International briefing paper on young LGBTIQ+ people and COVID-19 for further detail on the challenges faced by young people who are LGBTIQ+ plus recommendations on how we can address these challenges within the pillars of the COVID-19 response.