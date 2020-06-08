A year in review: CBPF-funded humanitarian action in 2019

By Lara Palmisano

In 2019, OCHA’s country-based pooled funds (CBPFs) continued to be at the forefront of global efforts to help people caught up in crisis.

From fighting food insecurity in Yemen and supporting people affected by floods in South Sudan, to tackling gender-based violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and helping children return to school in Myanmar, the 18 funds have saved and protected the lives of vulnerable people in some of the world’s most severe crises.

Read more on United Nations OCHA