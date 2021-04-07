World + 10 more
A Year of Resilience: A Global Response to COVID-19
Thanks to generous support from you and other critical partners, we met our 2020 goal to raise more than $30 million to fuel the IRC’s global response to COVID-19.
IN 2020 WE:
• Offered health, water and sanitation, and nutrition support to more than 25 million people.
• Provided 5,096,273 health consultations to keep families and communities safe from COVID-19 and other illnesses.
• Provided Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) services for at least 2,600 health facilities, including additional staff, PPE, and improved water and sanitation to prevent COVID-19 and other illnesses.
• Delivered critical information about preventing transmission of threatening conditions, such as COVID-19, and where to seek support services to 3,795,526 people.
• Rehabilitated or improved clean water sources to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases for 2,589,692 people.
• Adapted our lifesaving and life-changing programs to the realities of COVID-19, including:
Teaching remotely and providing safe spaces to benefit more than 816,053 refugee children and youth.
Providing emergency cash support to meet survival needs for more than 1,305,300 vulnerable people.
Offering livelihoods support to more than 235,373 clients -- 58% women or girls.
Providing mental health support and other confidential care for 116,344 survivors of violence.