A Year of Resilience: A Global Response to COVID-19

IRC Global Impact

OUR WORK

Thanks to generous support from you and other critical partners, we met our 2020 goal to raise more than $30 million to fuel the IRC’s global response to COVID-19.

IN 2020 WE:

• Offered health, water and sanitation, and nutrition support to more than 25 million people.

• Provided 5,096,273 health consultations to keep families and communities safe from COVID-19 and other illnesses.

• Provided Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) services for at least 2,600 health facilities, including additional staff, PPE, and improved water and sanitation to prevent COVID-19 and other illnesses.

• Delivered critical information about preventing transmission of threatening conditions, such as COVID-19, and where to seek support services to 3,795,526 people.

• Rehabilitated or improved clean water sources to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases for 2,589,692 people.

• Adapted our lifesaving and life-changing programs to the realities of COVID-19, including: