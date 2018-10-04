WTF? A guide to disaster aid acronyms (3 October 2018)

Your guide to disaster alphabet soup: Updated October 2018

Geneva, 3 October 2018

International disaster responders have a language all of their own. Things like this would make total sense: “UNDAC are on the ground, and linking with the HCT. Needs include CRI, AAP, WASH, and CMCoord, and pledges are updated in FTS. It can’t be long before an IA RTE and some kind of MIRA-style NA is underway, even while SAR should follow INSARAG guidelines – including K9s.”

Read more on IRIN