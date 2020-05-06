WSSCC reached a milestone to become the New Global Fund for Sanitation and Hygiene

GENEVA, 5 May 2020 – With approve of its new strategy and policies, the UN-hosted Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council (WSSCC) has reached a milestone to evolve into a new global fund that will intensify low-income countries’ capacity to enhance preventive measures and make essential long-term improvements to their sanitation and hygiene systems.

On 4 May, WSSCC’s Steering Committee took a landmark decision that allows WSSCC to evolve into the Sanitation and Hygiene Fund this year. The Fund aims to raise US $2 billion over the next strategic period of 2021 through 2025 to solve the chronic and dangerously high level of underfunding for essential sanitation and hygiene in countries and populations most at need.

Insufficient funding for sanitation and hygiene globally has left alarmingly large numbers of people exposed to a range of health threats – not only deadly infectious diseases such as COVID-19, but also maternal and neonatal death, the spread of anti-microbial resistance, sepsis, malnutrition and poor access to safe menstrual hygiene.

Today, approximately four billion people (half of the world’s population) have no access to safely managed sanitation, which is prescribed by the UN Sustainable Development Goal 6.2. On the current trajectory of progress, the world will not deliver that access until well into the 22nd century.

Moreover, three billion people (or about one-third of the world’s population living mainly in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa) still lack a basic handwashing facility in their homes, nearly 900 million children worldwide go without hygiene service at their schools, almost 9% still practice open defecation and, on any given day, 300 million women and girls go without the means to manage their menstrual health safely.

“The novel coronavirus’s devastating and rapid sweep across the world has illuminated one of the biggest and longest-standing weaknesses in global health,” said Hind Khatib-Othman, Chair of WSSCC. “Safe sanitation and hygiene are an effective and relatively inexpensive means to prevent and slow disease outbreaks such as COVID-19, as well as other diarrheal diseases, and yet they remain tragically beyond the reach of far too many people.”

The Sanitation and Hygiene Fund will give priority to Sub-Saharan Africa and Southern and Eastern Asia where sanitation and hygiene systems are weakest and where governments too often lack enough resources to improve them.

Also, the Fund will focus on four strategic objectives: scaling up household sanitation and hygiene services; closing gaps in Menstrual Health and Hygiene (MHH) and promoting empowerment of women and girls; making water, sanitation, hygiene and MHH services available in schools and health care facilities; and driving innovation towards safely managed sanitation, hygiene and MHH.

Countries with the highest burden and least ability to respond will be eligible to apply to the Sanitation and Hygiene Fund, which will back initiatives that are country-led, technically sound, potentially catalytic in impact and a good value for money.

“The current global health crisis demonstrates how a disease outbreak anywhere is a threat to the entire world,” Khatib-Othman noted. “That’s why we all remain vulnerable to future health risks until we help struggling governments make long-term, systemic improvements in sanitation and hygiene everyone needs to live healthy and productive lives. Safe and climate-resilient sanitation and hygiene, including Menstrual Health and Hygiene, are also central to making progress against several other UN Sustainable Development Goals, including education, women’s and girls’ empowerment, poverty reduction and the mitigation of climate change impacts.”

About WSSCC

The Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council is a UN-hosted membership organization with 30 years of expertise to improve sanitation and hygiene for those most left behind and least able to respond. WSSCC has been focusing solely on SDG 6.2 (sanitation, hygiene and menstrual health).

