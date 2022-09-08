WorldRiskReport 2022 - Focus: Digitalization

Press release | WorldRiskReport 2022 with focus on digitalization

Completely revised WorldRiskIndex 2022 shows: Very high disaster risk for the Americas and Asia, Germany no longer at low risk

Berlin, September 8, 2022 - The global hotspots of disaster risk from natural hazards are in the Americas and Asia. This is shown by the WorldRiskIndex 2022, published today by Bündnis Entwicklung Hilft and the Institute for International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict at Ruhr University Bochum (IFHV) as part of the WorldRiskReport 2022. The index, which has been published annually since 2011, has been completely revised conceptually and methodologically for the 2022 edition. The WorldRiskIndex calculates disaster risk for 193 countries and thus 99 percent of the world's population; the Philippines, India and Indonesia have the highest risk, followed by Colombia and Mexico. Germany ranks 101 in the global midfield - and is no longer in the lowest of the five risk classes as in the past.

"Floods, heat waves and droughts are increasing seriously, and climate change is also having a massive impact on the assessment of risks. For a country's risk of an extreme natural event turning into a disaster, natural and climate-related exposure forms the first part of the equation. The second part is what is known as the vulnerability of society. This vulnerability is the factor of risk that can be directly influenced," explains Peter Mucke, executive director of Bündnis Entwicklung Hilft and project manager of the WorldRiskReport 2022 with the focus topic "Digitalization". "Thanks to the availability of new data, the new WorldRiskIndex draws a more precise and differentiated risk picture. In this context, digitization provides important foundations for prevention. Digital data and systems expand the range of what is possible for authorities and relief organizations in the event of a disaster."

"The WorldRiskIndex now comprises a total of 100 indicators instead of the previous 27. In particular, the inclusion of indicators on how populations have been affected by disasters and conflicts in the past five years, as well as on refugees, displaced persons and asylum seekers in the new index - also against the backdrop of the major global migration movements - results in a significantly more accurate representation of the realities of life in many countries," explains Daniel Weller from IFHV. "In addition, the 'exposure' component has been significantly expanded: while earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, droughts and sea-level rise were taken into account in the previous WorldRiskIndex, tsunamis are now added, and a distinction is made between coastal and riverine flooding."

