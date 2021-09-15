The world we share: Denmark’s strategy for development cooperation

Denmark’s new strategy for development cooperation: climate, fragility and human rights at the forefront

With the strategy, the Danish Minister for Development Cooperation, Flemming Møller Mortensen, and a large majority of the Danish political parties set the direction for Danish development cooperation for the next four years. With the strategy “The World We Share”, Denmark will use our development cooperation to prevent and fight poverty and inequality, conflict and fragility, displacement and irregular migration. Denmark will lead the fight to stop climate change and restore balance to the planet. Denmark wishes to create hope and help more people better in the world’s most challenging areas.

Human rights and democracy will be the foundation cutting across the Danish development cooperation, reflected in a particular focus on the rights of women and girls and the most vulnerable groups.

Denmark will continue to provide 0.7 per cent of GNI in official development assistance.

The new strategy is developed in close cooperation with civil society organisations, the private sector, research organisations, and citizens. The political parties behind the strategy are: The Social Democratic Party, the Liberal Party, the Socialist People’s Party, the Danish People’s Party, the Social Liberal Party, the Red-Green Alliance, the Conservative Party, the Alternative and the Christian Democrats.