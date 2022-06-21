World Vision’s Global Hunger Response

Quick facts
45 million people face starvation in 43 countries
276 million people are facing acute food insecurity globally
12 million people reached with WFP provided food in FY20
248,000 children treated for acute malnutrition in 2021
A global hunger crisis threatens millions with starvation
Across the globe a massive starvation crisis is building with tens of millions marching towards starvation. In Yemen, Somalia, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Afghanistan the most vulnerable are now just one-step away from famine.