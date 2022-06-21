World Vision’s Global Hunger Response

Quick facts

45 million people face starvation in 43 countries

276 million people are facing acute food insecurity globally

12 million people reached with WFP provided food in FY20

248,000 children treated for acute malnutrition in 2021

A global hunger crisis threatens millions with starvation

Across the globe a massive starvation crisis is building with tens of millions marching towards starvation. In Yemen, Somalia, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Afghanistan the most vulnerable are now just one-step away from famine.