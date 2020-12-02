World Vision Policy Position: Climate Action

Introduction

World Vision is a global Christian humanitarian, development and advocacy organisation dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. We are committed to the poor and are stewards of God’s creation. We care for the earth and act in ways that will restore and protect the environment.

World Vision has worked to end poverty and improve the well-being of the world’s most vulnerable children for over 70 years, but climate change in the 21st century is changing the world we live in. Human-induced global greenhouse gas (GHG) increases, land-use change and environmental degradation are increasing global temperatures, shifting weather patterns, and increasing the intensity of natural hazards, creating a crisis for the world’s most vulnerable children, families and communities.1 Without urgent action, 100 million additional people could be pushed into extreme poverty by 2030,2 threatening to reverse hard-won development gains achieved over the past 20 years, and putting the ambition of the United Nation’s 2030 Agenda to ‘leave no one behind’ at serious risk.

This paper outlines World Vision’s policy position on climate action, our response as a Christian global child-focused humanitarian, development and advocacy agency, and our recommendations for increased global action to respond to climate change and support the world’s most vulnerable children, families and communities