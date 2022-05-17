World Vision: It takes a World campaign progress report 2021

Since launching in 2017, It takes a world has impacted the lives of 268 million children. Five years into the campaign, we are seeing positive gains towards ending violence against children thanks to the tireless efforts of children and young leaders, World Vision advocates and supporters, faith leaders, and partners. In 2021 alone, over 804,000 children and young people meaningfully participated in the campaign and over 2 million advocacy actions were taken by supporters. This collective effort led to 265 significant contributions to policy or policies related to violence against children, of which 65 were related to allocating, increasing or defending government funding to address ending violence against children.

This report profiles It takes a world achievements, highlights and impact from 2021, and outlines ways that World Vision continues to innovate how we campaign in order to fulfill our commitments to the children we serve.