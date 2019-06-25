World Vision International Accountability Update - Fiscal Year Ending September 2017

Introduction

World Vision publishes a full accountability report or an update annually as part of our commitment to all those engaged in our work that we will be transparent. We believe that the donors, communities and partners who have placed their trust in us deserve to know about both the positive results of our work and our challenges.

World Vision also believes in learning from all of our stakeholders, including our peers, and we are therefore an active member of Accountable Now, a network of leading international nongovernmental organisations. Because of our decade-long record of fulfilling the membership requirement of consistent reporting, and in line with Accountable Now’s reporting guidelines, we publish a full report every two years, with a shorter update report in the interim. This 2017 Accountability Update includes key disclosures and focuses on areas requiring greater attention according to feedback from Accountable Now’s independent review panel on our 2016 report.

The report covers all of World Vision’s global operations during our 2017 financial year (1 October 2016 to 30 September 2017). All references to 2017 refer to this financial year, not the calendar year. Unless otherwise indicated, ‘World Vision’ refers to the whole World Vision partnership of offices (World Vision International and its affiliated entities, including VisionFund, World Vision’s microfinance subsidiary).