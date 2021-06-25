World Vision International: 2020 Global Annual Report

We are World Vision

Our focus is on helping the most vulnerable girls and boys overcome poverty so they can experience fullness of life now and in the future. Inspired by our Christian faith, our work reaches children no matter their background or if they live in the most dangerous of places.

We are driven by our desire to ensure that every girl and boy has what they need to grow in mind, body, and spirit. Every day, our nearly 35,000 staff work hard to empower children to live lives filled with joy, become all that Jesus created them to be, and go further than they could ever have imagined.

Guided by more than 70 years of experience and expertise, our dedicated staff employ proven, effective development and relief practices to empower communities to become self-sufficient and bring real, lasting change.

As a leading global partner, we labour alongside supporters, stakeholders, families, and communities to transform lives and offer hope.

As a result, all our lives are enriched. Together, with our partners, we have positively impacted the lives of more than 200 million vulnerable children around the world.

We are privileged to serve and work to see relationships restored and communities transformed, all as a reflection of God’s unconditional love. And we humbly acknowledge that without the goodness of God and the generosity of donors, we would not be able to do what we do.

