World Vision: Global Hunger Response Situation report #2 (September 2022)

The world is facing a massive hunger crisis. Tens of millions of children and their families are confronted with starvation. Conflict, COVID-19, and climate change are acting as drivers of this crisis.

Nearly 50 million people are on the edge of famine in 45 countries. World Vision is responding to this global emergency with a US$2 billion appeal – the largest in organisational history.

Food assistance and other life-saving support is immediately needed to prevent the deaths of thousands of people. Despite efforts from the United Nations (UN) and agencies like World Vision, needs continue to outweigh the size of international funding. The Response is targeting 22 million people in 25 hotspot nations.* Elsewhere World Vision continues to monitor the situation and is working to adapt programming and responses where cost-of-living price shocks are hurting the vulnerable.