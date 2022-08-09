World Vision: Global Hunger Response Situation report #1 (August 2022)

The world is facing a massive hunger crisis. Tens of millions of children and their families are confronted with starvation. Conflict, COVID-19, and climate are acting as the drivers of this crisis. The war in Ukraine has also resulted in price spikes and shortages in food, fuel, and fertiliser around the world.

Nearly 50 million people in 45 countries are on the edge of famine in 45 countries. Around 276 million people face acute food insecurity, with this number set to increase to 323 million due to the conflict in Ukraine.

World Vision is responding to this global emergency with a US$2 billion appeal. In the organisation's 70-year history there has never been a larger appeal. Food assistance and other life-saving support is immediately needed to prevent the deaths of thousands of people. International funding for the United Nations (UN) and agencies like World Vision is inadequate to meet the scale of need. The Response is targeting 22 million people in 25 hotspot nations. Elsewhere World Vision is also working to adapt programming and responses where cost-of-living price shocks are hurting the vulnerable.

You can help children and their families overcome hunger by supporting our work here.