World Vision: Global Digital Health Summary

Overview

At a time when children and their families around the world are grappling with the global COVID-19 pandemic, World Vision has pivoted to support health and nutrition programmes that prevent transmission, care for those affected by the novel coronavirus and support health systems under strain. The drive to innovate has continued, with tools supporting multi-sectoral programmes focused on mitigating the effects of the pandemic. To help fast-track technology deployment, World Vision vetted six applications and identified three as preferred for the organisation’s global COVID-19 response: Viamo, Last Mile Mobile Solution (LMMS), and CommCare.

In addition, longer-standing projects continue to make solid advances towards scaled deployment in strong partnership with governments and other partners. For the period October 2019 through September 2020, a total of 11 country offices led 14 digital health projects focused on a range of maternal, newborn, and child health and nutrition programming, some of which are part of World Vision’s global COVID-19 response (see map).

For the year ending in September 2020, World Vision gave access to digital health tools to more than 3,000 community health workers (CHWs) and 330 health facilities. Through their work, World Vision’s digital health portfolio reached more than 288,000 beneficiaries – 61,712 of whom were children under age 5 and 11,482 of whom were pregnant or lactating women. In addition, World Vision’s reach includes 36 recent deployments using its preferred tools across 20 countries (see map) as part of its COVID-19 response.

World Vision’s community-focused programming tends to concentrate on preventive and promotive interventions. Figure 1 reflects this by showing a broad scope of health focus areas served by technology for several current health projects. To serve these varied needs, a diverse set of technology requirements emerged. These requirements are reflected in Table 1, which maps the functionalities* addressed by World Vision digital health projects for the year ending September 2020.