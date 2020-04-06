World Vision Annual Report 2019

Message from the BOARD CHAIR

In Matthew 18:2, Jesus calls a child and in verse 5 he says, “And whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me.” At World Vision Lanka, there were thousands of children who were made welcome through its ministry of caring for the most vulnerable!

As it is in any year, there were new challenges faced by World Vision Lanka. Thanks to the dedicated labour of World Vision Lanka staff led by Dr. Dhanan Senathirajah, another year can be celebrated with an annual report filled with activities and service towards the community.

The Board has generously contributed to several GIK (Gifts in Kind) projects. I continue to enjoy the friendship and unstinted support of my fellow directors. They add so much value in providing oversight with their wealth of experience and strong faith. We also have an excellent addition to the Board with the Regional Leader Cherian Thomas joining the Board. The direction of the Regional Governance Advisor, Joyce Fong is always valued. Being an observer of the peer review of India and being a committee member of the evaluation of World Vision China were several areas of contribution of Lanka to World Vision Lanka.

I continue to enjoy the authentic and bright smiles of the children whose lives we touch with our work. The dedication of the field staff continues to amaze me. The bridges built between World Vision and the Government officials ensure the maximum benefit towards the communities.

The presentations by the Senior Leadership Team and the monthly report by the National Director are heart-warming with so many programs towards the vulnerable children.

Due to restructuring, there were several extremely valuable personnel we had to let go. The decision was never an easy one. Whilst thanking them for their superlative services, we also wish them the very best and pray for God’s continued guidance upon them.

This report is not complete without thanking the family members of the staff of World Vision Lanka. They are so generous in supporting the staff to carry out their duties whilst maintaining a balance between work and family.

I wish the organization the very best and pray for God’s guidance in maintaining our core values; 'We are Christian, We are committed to the poor, We value People, We are Stewards and We are Partners.'

To God be the Glory!

Chandimal Mendis, Board Chair