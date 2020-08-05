Executive summary

The global need for eye care is projected to increase dramatically in the coming decades posing a considerable challenge to health systems.

Despite concerted action during the past 30 years, significant challenges remain. The World report on vision seeks to stimulate action in countries to address these challenges by proposing integrated people-centred eye care (IPCEC) as an approach to health system strengthening that builds the foundation for service delivery to address population needs. IPCEC refers to eye care services that are managed and delivered to assure a continuum of promotive, preventive, treatment and rehabilitative interventions against the spectrum of eye conditions, coordinated across the different levels and sites of care within and beyond the health sector, and according to their needs throughout the life course. IPCEC will also contribute to achieving universal health coverage (UHC) and Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG3): “Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages”.

Vision, eye conditions and vision impairment

Vision, the most dominant of our senses, plays a critical role in every facet and stage of our lives. We take vision for granted, but without vision, we struggle to learn to walk, to read, to participate in school, and to work.

Vision impairment occurs when an eye condition affects the visual system and one or more of its vision functions. Vision impairment has serious consequences for the individual across the life course. Many of these consequences can, however, be mitigated by timely access to quality eye care and rehabilitation.

Eye conditions that can cause vision impairment and blindness – such as cataract, trachoma and refractive error – are, for good reasons, the main focus of prevention and other eye care strategies; nevertheless, the importance of eye conditions that do not typically cause vision impairment – such as dry eye and conjunctivitis – must not be overlooked. These conditions are frequently among the leading reasons for presentation to eye health care services all countries.