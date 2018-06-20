World Refugee Day: Dignity and safety of refugees to be preserved

Geneva, 20 June 2018 – With the number of people forcibly displaced climbing to historical levels, and as many governments adopt new and restrictive immigration policies that increase suffering for people searching for asylum and safety, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is calling for the safety and dignity of all people on the move.

“We are extremely concerned to see a decisive movement building up against the principles that have guided our collective response to refugees, asylum seekers and other people on the move,” said IFRC Secretary General, Elhadj As Sy.

“Dignity, safety, and respect for the basic rights that all people have are enshrined in international humanitarian, human rights and refugee law. They are being challenged in a way that we have not seen in decades,” continued Mr Sy.

“We call for the protection of all people, regardless of nationality or immigration status. With regards to refugees and asylum seekers, we call on governments to live up to their commitments made under international law.”

Yesterday (19 June), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported that 68.5 million people had been driven from their homes across the world at the end of 2017, including 16.2 million displaced during 2017.

“We recognize that States have the right to set immigration policies, but this is not in contradiction with the imperative to alleviate the suffering of all children, women and men,” said Mr Sy.

Around the world, National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies provide a range of critical services to migrants and refugees, in countries of origin, transit and destination.

