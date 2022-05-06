World Refugee Day 2022 Messaging

TAGLINE

WHOEVER, WHEREVER, WHENEVER

EVERYONE HAS THE RIGHT TO SEEK SAFETY

CORE MESSAGES

Every person has the right to seek safety – whoever they are, wherever they come from, and whenever they are forced to flee

WHOEVER

Whoever they are, people forced to flee should be treated with dignity. Anyone can seek protection, regardless of who they are or what they believe. It is non-negotiable: seeking safety is a human right.

WHEREVER

Wherever they come from, people forced to flee should be welcomed. Refugees come from all over the globe. To get out of harm’s way, they might take a plane, a boat, or travel on foot. What remains universal is the right to seek safety.

WHENEVER

Whenever people are forced to flee, they have a right to be protected. Whatever the threat – war, violence, persecution – everyone deserves protection. Everyone has a right to be safe.

FUNDAMENTALS OF SEEKING SAFETY

1. RIGHT TO SEEK ASYLUM

Seeking asylum is a human right. Anyone fleeing persecution, conflict, or human rights abuses has a right to seek protection in another country.

2. SAFE ACCESS

Borders should remain open to all people forced to flee. Restricting access and closing borders can make the journey even more dangerous for people seeking safety.

3. NO PUSHBACKS

People can’t be forced to return to a country if their life or freedom would be at risk. This means that countries shouldn’t push anyone back without first evaluating the dangers they would face back home.

4. NO DISCRIMINATION

People should not be discriminated against at borders. All applications for refugee status must be given fair consideration, regardless of factors like race, religion, gender and country of origin.

5. HUMANE TREATMENT

People forced to flee should be treated with respect and dignity. They are entitled to safe and dignified treatment like any human being. Among other things, this means keeping families together, protecting people from traffickers, and avoiding arbitrary detention.

WHY DOES THIS MATTER?

Protecting people forced to flee is a collective global responsibility.

Countries and communities that receive and host large numbers of refugees, relative to their national populations and economies, need steadfast support and solidarity from the international community.

Reaching safety is just a start

Once they are out of harm’s way, people fleeing war or persecution need opportunities to heal, learn, work and thrive – in line with the Refugee Convention and the Global Compact on Refugees. And they need solutions, such as the chance to return home in safety and dignity, to integrate locally, or in the most vulnerable cases to be resettled to a third country.