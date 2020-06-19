World Refugee Day 2020: united to stop COVID-19

On World Refugee Day 2020, WHO/Europe highlights the lives, the work and the societal contributions of refugees and migrants for a united response to a common public health threat: the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent statement, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres recognized the 3 crises people on the move currently face in the context of the pandemic:

a health crisis, as they may live in crowded conditions and lack adequate access to hygiene and sanitation facilities;

a socioeconomic crisis, as many have suffered from a loss of income and lack access to social protection; and

a protection crisis, as many countries have imposed border restrictions and some have suspended asylum requests.

However, refugees and migrants also have a critical role in societies’ response to COVID-19. The Secretary-General stressed that as countries all over Europe continue to respond to the unprecedented pandemic, refugees are contributing to their host societies’ efforts in a variety of ways – from working in the health sector and volunteering to support vulnerable members of their communities to producing masks and more.

First marked in 2001, World Refugee Day is observed every year on 20 June with the overall goals of raising awareness about the challenges refugees face around the world and ensuring their protection and assistance needs are addressed.