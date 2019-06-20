20 Jun 2019

World Refugee Day 2019: Letter from the President

Report
from Refugees International
Published on 20 Jun 2019 View Original

Eric Schwartz June 20, 2019

Friends, let me be frank: The situation for displaced people around the world is more dire than at any point in my lifetime. Some 70 million women, men and children have been forced to flee their homes because of war, persecution, violence, and climate change. And as bad as the situation may be in their home countries, when they arrive where they hoped to find refuge, they are increasingly greeted with hostility instead of a welcoming spirit.

But there are reasons for hope. The stories we are publishing today in observance of World Refugee Day are powerful examples of individuals who have overcome obstacles thrust upon them through no fault of their own. They arrived in their places of refuge or resettlement unsure and often alone, and have thrived as writers, musicians, social workers, advocates, and more. They are mothers, fathers, sisters, sons, friends—and neighbors.

The stories of these individuals inspire all of us at Refugees International, and they are why we work so hard to ensure that everyone has a chance to live their own story in safety and dignity. Our Refugees International Advocates travel to the field to meet with and listen carefully to displaced people, to learn about their struggles, and to help bring their stories to the halls of political power where life-saving decisions on aid and protection are made.

Yes, there are staggering challenges of forced displacement. But the resilience of people like Abdi, Mariela, Chekufara, Carlos, Mohamed, and Peacegive us reason for hope and steel our determination to advocate for refugees. They are meeting challenges head on. On this World Refugee Day, I hope you will show your support and solidarity for displaced people by joining our #FaceTowardsHope campaign, featuring inspiring stories of strength and resilience. In doing so, you honor the perseverance of people forced from their homes but determined to build a better future for themselves, their families, and their communities.

Sincerely,
Eric Schwartz, President
Refugees International

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.