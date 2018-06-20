World Refugee Day 2018: Refugees’ Countries of Origin and Destination

The United States provided over $8 billion in humanitarian assistance in FY 2017, including nearly $3.4 billion from the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM). These funds provide life-saving assistance and protection to the world’s 68.5 million forcibly displaced people, including 25.3 million refugees, and millions of internally displaced persons (IDPs), conflict victims, stateless persons, and vulnerable migrants. PRM also leads U.S. humanitarian diplomacy – to ensure international humanitarian law is respected while also finding durable solutions for the displaced.