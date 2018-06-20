20 Jun 2018

World Refugee Day 2018: Refugees’ Countries of Origin and Destination

Infographic
from US Department of State - Humanitarian Information Unit
Published on 20 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.67 MB)

The United States provided over $8 billion in humanitarian assistance in FY 2017, including nearly $3.4 billion from the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM). These funds provide life-saving assistance and protection to the world’s 68.5 million forcibly displaced people, including 25.3 million refugees, and millions of internally displaced persons (IDPs), conflict victims, stateless persons, and vulnerable migrants. PRM also leads U.S. humanitarian diplomacy – to ensure international humanitarian law is respected while also finding durable solutions for the displaced.

US Department of State - Humanitarian Information Unit:

https://hiu.state.gov/Pages/Home.aspx

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

