13 Sep 2019

World Peace Faces ‘New Danger’ from Climate Emergency, Secretary-General Says in International Message, Calling for United Response

Report
from UN Secretary-General
13 Sep 2019



Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Peace, observed on 21 September:

Peace is at the heart of all our work at the United Nations. And we know peace is much more than a world free of war. It means resilient, stable societies where everyone can enjoy fundamental freedoms and thrive rather than struggle to meet basic needs.

Today, peace faces a new danger: the climate emergency, which threatens our security, our livelihoods and our lives. That is why it is the focus of this year’s International Day of Peace. And it’s why I am convening a Climate Action Summit.

This is a global crisis. Only by working together can we make our only home peaceful, prosperous and safe for us and future generations.

On this International Day of Peace, I urge all of you: take concrete climate action and demand it of your leaders. This is a race we can and must win.

