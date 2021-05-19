The world needs WHO Now more than ever - Executive summary - Results Report - Programme budget 2020–2021 (Mid-term)

2020 will be remembered as a year defined by COVID-19 and its catastrophic human, economic and social impacts. It was WHO’s most challenging year yet, as it was for the health systems of many countries. The 2020 Mid-term Review shows how WHO rose to meet the challenges, in the fastest, most far-reaching response to a global emergency.

The response showed that the world needs a global health body to lead and coordinate a pandemic response. WHO not only has a global mandate for this role, as the world’s lead health agency, but it also has a global footprint, with over 150 country offices and six regional offices and global legitimacy, as each of its 194 Member States has a vote and a voice in WHO.

The pandemic has affected every community, but the hardest hit are the poor and marginalized, exacerbating global and domestic inequality. The pandemic has interrupted progress towards achieving WHO’s “triple billion” targets, as resources such as staff were diverted to a response that mobilized the entire Organization. Disruptions to essential health services have resulted in interruption of essential health care for millions of people. In some areas, this could reverse development gains made over decades.

WHO has responded to the pandemic on a scale and at a pace never seen before, helping to ensure essential supplies, coordinate responses and prepare for the delivery of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics for all, including the most vulnerable communities. COVID-19 has demonstrated the benefits of WHO’s transformation into an agile organization that can rapidly leverage global technical expertise and operate on a global scale.

The pandemic has underscored the importance and interconnection of the triple billion targets in WHO’s strategy for 2019–2023. It has shown that healthier, more resilient societies can respond more effectively to health emergencies and that essential health services must be available to all, as the disease spreads along the fault lines of social inequality. And it has made clear that a broader, whole-of-society approach and global solidarity are essential for the response to COVID-19 and to future health emergencies.

Although WHO has been fully focused on coordinating and supporting the response to the pandemic and other emergencies globally, regionally and nationally, the secretariat has continued to implement most of the operational plans to improve health, build resilient systems and protect populations, especially the most vulnerable, from emergencies.

As of 31 December 2020, budget utilization for the base segment in all major offices was in line with that of previous biennia, reaching 39%.

This report presents progress towards achieving the triple billion targets for health outcomes and the contributions of the WHO secretariat to making an impact on people’s lives. The report includes stories of impacts in countries to exemplify how WHO is promoting health, keeping the world safe and serving the vulnerable. The innovative presentation of the full report on the WHO website demonstrates the secretariat’s continued commitment to strengthening transparency and accountability