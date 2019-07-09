World must tackle inequality and climate change, UNDP chief says at the start of the annual global meeting on the SDGs

New York, NY – If we do not urgently address inequality and climate change, perhaps the two biggest threats facing humanity right now, the world will not achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said Achim Steiner, the Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

His urgent call for action comes ahead of the start of the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) taking place in New York from 9 to 18 July, 2019.

“The HLPF brings together those most involved at the country-level in undertaking concrete steps to achieve all 17 SDGs and thus presents an outstanding opportunity to learn from each other’s efforts,” said Steiner. “UNDP is proud to closely support countries to achieve the SDGs in a wide range of areas such as efforts to reduce poverty and inequality; the promotion of peaceful and inclusive societies including access to education and support to job creation; as well as a broad range of actions to tackle climate change -- UNDP has the expertise, networks, innovative methods and global footprint in 170 countries to make a difference.”

The forum brings together global leaders and officials who will take stock of progress towards the Goals with a focus on “empowering people and ensuring inclusiveness and equality”.

On 9 July, the United Nations will release a Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Report, which will report on progress made on the Goals to date.

On 16 July, UNDP and the Alliance of Small Island States co-host young climate activist, Alexandria Villaseñor, and other disruptors to discuss how to shake up the status quo of climate action. Panelists will explore how countries and the broader public can do more and move faster to fulfil the Paris Agreement and put a halt to the damage that climate change is causing.

UNDP will also launch the 2019 Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), an annual report that explores poverty beyond income. This year, new data shows that traditional notions of rich and poor countries have become outdated. The MPI is a joint report with the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative.

Other side events include: “The Future We Want”, a review of SDG 16 in partnership with Pathfinders, TAP Network, LexisNexis and the UK Permanent Mission; exploring inequality and SDG 10 in partnership with the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs; and the launch of UNDP’s Accelerator Labs with Germany, Qatar and Italy.

For more information,visit www.sustainabledevelopment.un.org