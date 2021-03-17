The world must prepare now for the next pandemic

Thomas R Frieden, Marine Buissonnière, Amanda McClelland

Summary box

The world failed its test of preparedness and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it remains to be determined whether we will do better next time—because it is inevitable that there will be a next time.

Progress will require not only more and sustained funding from governments but also better technical capacity and improved operational excellence in public health systems across the globe.

Strengthening our global health architecture will require country commitment and effective governance, effective use of financing and other resources, strong and accountable global leadership, robust technical support, substantial new funding with efficient financial mechanisms, and rigorous accountability.